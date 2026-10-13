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NTPC in talks with Japan, South Korea, Germany for sale of green fuel

India has outlined plans to become a major green hydrogen producer, even as developers worldwide have struggled to secure the long-term offtake agreements required to underpin large-scale investments

The NTPC Ltd. logo on a building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
NTPC is in talks with prospective overseas customers as it develops a proposed green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 12:39 PM IST
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India's top power producer NTPC is in talks ​with potential buyers in Japan, South Korea ​and Germany for green ammonia and other low-carbon ‌fuels, Chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Tuesday.

India has outlined plans to become a major green hydrogen producer, even as developers worldwide have struggled to secure the long-term offtake agreements required to underpin large-scale investments.

NTPC is in talks with prospective overseas customers as it develops a proposed green hydrogen hub in the southern state of Andhra ‌Pradesh, Singh said at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The project is expected to produce green ammonia and green methanol, which are considered more practical than hydrogen for transportation and international trade.

"We have to make hydrogen a business," Singh ​said, adding that the focus was shifting from pilot projects to ‌commercially viable ventures.

The comments underscore efforts by Indian companies to secure demand as they ​seek ‌to turn government-backed hydrogen ambitions into commercially viable projects.

Backed ‌by subsidies of roughly $2.1 billion, New Delhi aims to produce 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen ‌annually ​by 2030.

Demand ​for green fuels is expected to rise as industries look for alternatives to fossil fuels to ‌reduce missions ​and meet decarbonisation targets. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :NTPCNTPC LimitedJapanSouth KoreaGermany

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

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