Power giant NTPC is looking to add 4.8 gigawatts of new thermal capacity across four states to meet the country's future power demand, according to the company's management.

Half of the 4.8 gigawatts addition will come through joint venture subsidiaries and the rest on a standalone basis, they said.

Currently, NTPC, the country's single largest power-producing player, has over 37 gigawatts of capacity under construction, including 17 gigawatts (GW) of coal-based capacity, about 3.6 GW of hydro and around 16 GW of renewables.

The company's immediate focus is on timely project execution and maintaining maximum availability of power stations, the management said.

"... Our capacity under construction is already 17.32 GW and moving ahead we have plans for tendering out close to 4.8 GW further. This will be largely from Q1 and Q2 of the next year," they said.

The management made the remarks in response to a question on whether NTPC plans to begin work on additional thermal power plants, after high power demand over the past seven months triggered peak shortages. The management said the new thermal capacity will span an 800 MW second stage at Jhabua, 800 MW at Talcher Stage 4, two 800 MW units (1,600 MW) at Talcher Kaniha Stage 3, a single 800 MW unit at Bhilai, and 800 MW at BRBCL Stage 2 -- totalling roughly 4,800 MW. "Of the 4,800 MW, 2,400 MW would come from a standalone, and 2,400 MW will be through the JV subsidiary. Beyond this, we are continuously exploring and working on 3 to 4 GW on a broad feasibility basis," they said.