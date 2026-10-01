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NTPC Q2 power generation grows 13% to 118 bn units; coal dispatch up 28%

NTPC's coal dispatch rose 28.45 per cent year-on-year to 11.899 million metric tonnes in the July-September quarter from 9.260 MMT a year earlier

The NTPC Ltd. logo on a building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
NTPC has an installed capacity of over 91 GW, with another 35 per cent GW under construction | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 3:45 PM IST
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NTPC has reported about 13 per cent year-on-year growth in power generation to 117.9 billion units (BUs) in July-September from 104.4 BUs in the year-ago quarter.

"NTPC recorded robust growth across generation, coal dispatch and power trading, reflecting sustained operational efficiency," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Coal dispatch during Q2 FY 2026-27 stood at 11.899 million metric Tonnes (MMT), compared to 9.260 MMT in Q2 FY 2025-26, marking a significant year-on-year growth of 28.45 per cent, NTPC said.

Its power trading volume also rose 22 per cent to 15.06 BU in Q2 FY2026-27 from 12.34 BU in Q2 FY26.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company, catering to the country's one-fourth energy demand alone.

NTPC has an installed capacity of over 91 GW, with another 35 per cent GW under construction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :NTPCNTPC power generationPower generation

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 3:45 PM IST

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