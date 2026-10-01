NTPC Q2 power generation grows 13% to 118 bn units; coal dispatch up 28%
NTPC's coal dispatch rose 28.45 per cent year-on-year to 11.899 million metric tonnes in the July-September quarter from 9.260 MMT a year earlier
NTPC's coal dispatch rose 28.45 per cent year-on-year to 11.899 million metric tonnes in the July-September quarter from 9.260 MMT a year earlier
NTPC has reported about 13 per cent year-on-year growth in power generation to 117.9 billion units (BUs) in July-September from 104.4 BUs in the year-ago quarter.
"NTPC recorded robust growth across generation, coal dispatch and power trading, reflecting sustained operational efficiency," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Coal dispatch during Q2 FY 2026-27 stood at 11.899 million metric Tonnes (MMT), compared to 9.260 MMT in Q2 FY 2025-26, marking a significant year-on-year growth of 28.45 per cent, NTPC said.
Its power trading volume also rose 22 per cent to 15.06 BU in Q2 FY2026-27 from 12.34 BU in Q2 FY26.
Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company, catering to the country's one-fourth energy demand alone.
NTPC has an installed capacity of over 91 GW, with another 35 per cent GW under construction.
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 3:45 PM IST