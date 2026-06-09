NTPC to float Rs 10,000-crore EPC tender for Mahi Banswara nuclear plant

State-owned power generator NTPC is set to launch an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender worth over ₹10,000 crore in a few days for at least two of the four units of the nuclear island at the Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project coming up in Rajasthan.

According to the company’s management, the Notice Inviting Tender for the nuclear island EPC package is expected by June 15, 2026. This will be followed by the EPC tender for the turbine generator (TG) island, likely by March 30, 2027.

The company expects the first concrete pour for the project in August 2027, while the first unit is targeted for synchronisation in November 2032. The project, being set up by Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (ASHVINI), a joint venture (JV) between NTPC and Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), has received environmental and forest clearances, with the excavation package awarded for the first two units.

The JV has awarded the design consultancy contract for the project, and the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has granted excavation consent for Units 1 and 2 of the Mahi Banswara project. Moreover, an equity infusion of ₹800 crore into ASHVINI was undertaken by the JV partners in January. Under the Mahi Banswara project, the company has planned four units of 700 megawatt (Mw) each, taking the total capacity to 2.8 Gw. Broadly, for 2,770 Mw of capacity, consent has been received from customers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh, company executives said. For projects being developed independently by NTPC through NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited, site-selection studies are underway across multiple states for the development of nuclear power projects, and 30 locations across India are being explored.