Numeros Motors ties up with Royal Sundaram for rider insurance cover

Bengaluru-base Numeros Motors on Saturday announced a collaboration with Royal Sundaram General Insurance, offering a insurance package that prioritises rider wellbeing with a comprehensive blend of personal accident protection, daily hospital cash benefits, and a dedicated cancer care cover designed exclusively for women.

With an annual premium of Rs 1,200 (inclusive of taxes), the insurance plan is available exclusively to buyers of the n-First, Numeros Motors’ newly launched electric two-wheeler engineered for urban commuters, particularly women.

“At Numeros, we believe the shift to EVs must be both sustainable and safe. With Royal Sundaram, we are moving beyond standard auto insurance to deliver a safety net that genuinely supports our customers. This partnership reflects our commitment to protecting families and empowering women with targeted health and accident coverage,” said Shreyas Shibulal, chief executive officer of Numeros Motors.

As India’s transition to electric mobility accelerates, both companies are going beyond vehicle protection to address the more fundamental question of safeguarding both the rider and his/her family. The companies said the partnership underscores a joint commitment to expanding the definition of rider safety through holistic, people-first insurance benefits. Ramesh Babu, Chief Distribution Officer (Retail), Royal Sundaram, said experience shows that insurance is most effective when it addresses the real risks families face. “Through Numeros Motors, we aim to close a critical gap in women’s healthcare coverage, by including specialised benefits like cancer cover,” said Babu. The ‘Ride Safe, Live Protected’ initiative — which is a combination of approved insurance products — is offered through a group insurance platform and is accessible to all n-First customers.