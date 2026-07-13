Nuvoco Vistas' Q1 profit rises 20% on higher revenue, lower finance costs

Nirma Group-promoted Nuvoco Vistas Corp’s consolidated profit after tax (attributable to the owners of the parent company) for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27) grew 19.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹159.76 crore, aided by an increase in topline, operational efficiencies and a reduction in interest costs.

Nuvoco’s revenue from operations during Q1 FY27 stood at ₹3,128.71 crore, up 8.91 per cent Y-o-Y.

The cement maker’s consolidated sales volume rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q1 FY27.

The company reported its highest-ever earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹572 crore in Q1 FY27, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Finance costs declined to ₹70 crore from ₹117 crore in the year-ago period. However, other income also declined to ₹3.6 crore from ₹14.8 crore during this period. While depreciation expenses grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y (a slower pace than revenue growth), tax outgo surged 70 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹116.4 crore, which restricted profit growth to an extent.

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue declined 5.38 per cent, while profit grew 13.53 per cent. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, said, “We have had a strong start to the year, delivering higher business performance despite macro headwinds, particularly emanating from geopolitical tensions. The performance reflects resilient execution, supported by continued focus on cost discipline and operational efficiencies.” In FY26, the company’s revenue grew 9.47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,338.29 crore, while its profit after tax stood at ₹359.35 crore against a profit of ₹21.84 crore in FY25. Krishnaswamy further noted that the geopolitical uncertainty that has persisted over recent quarters has tested supply chains and cost structures across the industry.

“Our teams have managed this well, maintaining strong cost discipline while preserving operational performance. Going forward, while we remain watchful of evolving geopolitical developments, we will continue to pursue the same rigour through prudent procurement, continued cost optimisation and ongoing improvements in supply chain efficiency.” Nuvoco’s total expenses during the quarter amounted to ₹2,856.30 crore, up 6.34 per cent Y-o-Y. Power and fuel costs grew 8.86 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹559.61 crore. Meanwhile, freight and forwarding charges increased 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹838.29 crore. Last week, the company inaugurated 2 MMT per annum of grinding capacity at the Limla Cement Plant in Surat.