Nuvoco Vistas Q4 FY26 profit falls 15% despite rise in revenue, volumes

Nirma Group-promoted Nuvoco Vistas Corp’s consolidated profit after tax (attributable to the owners of the parent company) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4 FY26) declined by 14.99 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹140.71 crore.

The cement maker’s consolidated sales volume was up 5 per cent YoY to 6 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q4 FY26, an all-time quarterly high in the company’s history.

The company’s premium products’ share in trade volume remained at 44 per cent during the quarter. The share sustained at similar levels in Q3 FY26 as well.

Nuvoco’s revenue from operations during Q4 FY26 stood at ₹3,306.75 crore, up 8.69 per cent YoY. Its total expenses (including finance, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter amounted to ₹3,028.04 crore, up by 7.27 per cent YoY.