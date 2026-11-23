President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the Nvidia Corp. board's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO and said his return poses no risk to US national security.

ALSO READ: Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO, board director with immediate effect "The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump said in a social media post. "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."

Trump, who counts Huang as among his closest allies in Silicon Valley, had pushing for his reinstatement despite revelations about his extramarital affair with Chinese national Alice Huang, a suspected spy. The two are not related.

As he left Washington last week for an Asia trip, the US president said he would not mind seeking Huang's return to the company, saying, "I think he learned a big lesson." Trump's language grew more forceful at a White House briefing after the trip on Friday. He said he'd like to see the former Nvidia chief "make a big apology and go back," adding: "I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant - he's a brilliant man.' He is." ALSO READ: Nvidia stock skyrockets 29% as board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO On Sunday night, Trump posted on Truth Social that he hoped Nvidia's board would rehire Huang: "It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A."

The reversal sent Nvidia's shares soaring 33%, boosting shares of other chip-related companies as well. Trump bought as much as $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of the stock in September, weeks before reports surfaced of Huang's ties to the alleged Chinese spy, according to Trump's latest financial disclosure released on Thursday. In his social media post on Monday, Trump called Jensen Huang a "great patriot and a national treasure." The US president said Attorney General Todd Blanche has confirmed that the federal government has no evidence that Jensen Huang engaged in unlawful conduct. Trump said Jensen Huang's leadership at Nvidia was needed to ensure the continued success of the company, as well as the US economy.

The US government is investigating whether Alice Huang was a Chinese asset, Trump has said. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Alice Huang kept in contact with an official from China's top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with the Nvidia chief executive. "Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company's compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security," Trump wrote on Truth Social. US lawmakers have been asking questions about Trump's knowledge of Huang's personal life. Democrats on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee were not informed about the decision, an aide said on Monday.