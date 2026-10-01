Nykaa Fashion offers six-month zero-commission model for apparel brands

Ahead of the festive season, Nykaa Fashion, the clothing and lifestyle vertical of e-commerce platform Nykaa, announced the expansion of its Hidden Gems proposition -- a curated marketplace to support niche, homegrown Indian labels. The platform has launched a dedicated accelerator programme to identify and scale high-potential homegrown fashion and lifestyle brands.

As an introductory benefit, brands joining the programme will operate on a zero commission model for the first six months. According to the company, this will enable them to redirect their early investments toward brand building, inventory and customer acquisition while they establish themselves on the platform.

Nykaa said the programme focuses on high-potential homegrown brands across Indian wear, western wear, jewellery, bags, and footwear. Participants gain access to eight key growth pillars including preferential visibility, marketing support, mentorship, fast-track onboardings, and simplified cataloguing.