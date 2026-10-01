Home / Companies / News / Nykaa Fashion offers six-month zero-commission model for apparel brands

Nykaa Fashion offers six-month zero-commission model for apparel brands

Brands joining Nykaa Fashion's Hidden Gems accelerator will pay no commission for six months and gain access to marketing support, mentorship and preferential visibility

Nykaa Fashion
Nykaa said the programme focuses on high-potential homegrown brands across Indian wear, Western wear, jewellery, bags and footwear
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 6:23 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Ahead of the festive season, Nykaa Fashion, the clothing and lifestyle vertical of e-commerce platform Nykaa, announced the expansion of its Hidden Gems proposition -- a curated marketplace to support niche, homegrown Indian labels. The platform has launched a dedicated accelerator programme to identify and scale high-potential homegrown fashion and lifestyle brands.
 
As an introductory benefit, brands joining the programme will operate on a zero commission model for the first six months. According to the company, this will enable them to redirect their early investments toward brand building, inventory and customer acquisition while they establish themselves on the platform.
 
Nykaa said the programme focuses on high-potential homegrown brands across Indian wear, western wear, jewellery, bags, and footwear. Participants gain access to eight key growth pillars including preferential visibility, marketing support, mentorship, fast-track onboardings, and simplified cataloguing. 
 
Commenting on the programme, Abhijeet Dabas, chief executive officer of Nykaa Fashion, said, “India’s homegrown fashion landscape is at an exciting inflection point, with independent brands bringing fresh perspectives, distinctive design, and new ideas to the market. As these brands look to scale, access to the right ecosystem, consumer insights, and strategic support becomes increasingly important.”
 
Similar to Nykaa, homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart also recently extended its zero commission policy to all fashion products, covering every price point in the category, which was earlier applicable to fashion products priced up to ₹1,000. The company had said it has more than 90,000 transacting sellers in the fashion category.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NTPC Q2 power generation grows 13% to 118 bn units; coal dispatch up 28%

IndianOil brings packaged water to the pump in a non-fuel revenue push

Adani Green Energy expands BESS capacity, achieves 70% of FY27 target

Maruti Suzuki India total sales rise 24% to 236,000 units in September

Not consulted on Tata Sons reorganisation letter: SDTT vice-chairmen

Topics :Nykaafashion brandfestive season

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEWhy are markets down?Flydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharIND vs SL live streaming52-week lows todayWill CJP protests Oct 2?

First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Next Story