Nykaa in talks to acquire stake in Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of Nykaa, on Monday said it is in discussions with skincare brand 82°E to potentially acquire a stake in the company. The company, however, clarified that no definitive agreement has been reached so far.

In its exchange filing, the company said it routinely evaluates strategic opportunities for growth and expansion. “Pursuant to this, the company remains in discussions with concerned parties, including the one referred above (82°E),” it said, adding that it will disclose any material developments in accordance with regulatory requirements.

The company clarified that there are currently no pending legal or regulatory proceedings related to the matter. Notably, 82°E is a direct-to-consumer skincare brand started by actor Deepika Padukone in 2022.