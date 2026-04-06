Nykaa projects strongest net revenue growth in three years in Q4FY26

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, expects its consolidated net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (FY26) to grow in the high 20 per cent range year-on-year (Y-o-Y), marking its highest growth in the last 12 quarters.

The firm’s stock rose as much as 3 per cent in early trading hours after the business update. It pared some gains to close 2.72 per cent up at ₹252.65 per share.

“This strong performance came on the back of acceleration in fashion vertical, along with sustained strong performance of beauty vertical,” the company said in its provisional update filed with exchanges on Monday.

Consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) growth is expected to be in the late 20 per cent, while net sales value (NSV ) growth is estimated to be higher in the early 30 per cent range, it said. The update is, however, subject to an audit. The performance was driven by a strong showing in both its core beauty segment and fashion vertical. The beauty business saw steady momentum, with GMV, NSV and net revenue for the segment projected to grow in the high 20 per cent range. The company attributed this to better funnel conversion, robust omnichannel demand, and continued traction in its in-house brands under the “House of Nykaa” portfolio.