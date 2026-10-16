Oberoi Realty profit remains flat at ₹761 crore, revenue declines 6%

Oberoi Realty, the real estate arm of the Oberoi Group, recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 761.65 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of FY27, remaining flat with a rise of just 0.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 760.26 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the company’s revenue from operations in Q2 FY27 declined 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,670.95 crore from Rs 1,779.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

On a sequential basis, net profit rose 40.1 per cent from Rs 543.51 crore in the first quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations increased 28.5 per cent from Rs 1,300.89 crore.

“In the last quarter, our residential, commercial, retail and hospitality businesses continued to deliver steady performance, reflecting the strength of our diversified portfolio,” Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty, said. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 1,084.59 crore. In July this year, the Mumbai-based developer recorded gross bookings of approximately Rs 8,109 crore at Three Sixty North in Gurugram, its first luxury residential development in the National Capital Region (NCR). Further, the company recorded a booking value of Rs 9,149.69 crore in Q2 FY27, while the booking value for the first half of FY27 stood at Rs 10,199.57 crore, compared with Rs 2,937.73 crore in the first half of FY26.