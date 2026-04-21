Oberoi Realty sees pronounced rise in Q4FY26 bookings at ₹1,673 crore

Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty has reported gross bookings of ₹1,673 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, marking a year-on-year increase of 96.13 per cent.

The company had reported bookings of ₹853 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In Q4 FY26, Oberoi Realty recorded bookings for 229 units, up from 78 units in Q4 FY25.

The carpet area booked during the quarter stood at 3,57,552 square feet, reflecting a rise of 160.37 per cent year-on-year.

On a sequential basis, the company reported strong growth across key metrics.

Booking value increased by 100.11 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while the number of units booked rose by 76.15 per cent. The booked carpet area grew by 92.17 per cent over the previous quarter.

For the full financial year, Oberoi Realty reported bookings of ₹5,447 crore, up 3.14 per cent year-on-year. However, the number of units booked declined by 24.86 per cent to 698 units during the year. Carpet area booked also fell by 10.61 per cent to 11,47,557 square feet. The company’s performance comes amid mixed trends in the residential real estate sector. Housing sales across top Indian cities declined 4 per cent year-on-year to 84,827 units, according to Knight Frank India, due to factors such as affordability pressures, geopolitical uncertainties and correction in equity markets. Large markets including Mumbai, the National Capital Region and Pune saw year-on-year declines in sales, even as underlying demand drivers remained intact.