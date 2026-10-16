OfBusiness's AI-powered BidAssist expands reach beyond India's big cities

BidAssist, the AI-enabled tender intelligence unit of SoftBank-backed OfBusiness Tech, is seeing growing adoption of digital tools among small and midsize businesses seeking potential orders and assessing bidding opportunities.

According to OfBusiness data, more than 60 per cent of BidAssist’s 1.7 million users are based in Tier-II and Tier-III cities and towns, pointing to the growing use of digital tools by small businesses in industrial and commercial hubs beyond major cities.

BidAssist aggregates procurement opportunities from government departments, public sector undertakings and other organisations. It tracks more than 50,000 live tenders daily and has indexed over 55 million tenders and tender results across India. Its intelligence tools help businesses assess eligibility, analyse historical outcomes and understand competitor participation before committing resources to a bid.

BidAssist data also points to rising procurement demand in infrastructure-linked sectors. Tender value in civil and construction increased approximately 25 per cent across Q3 FY26 to Q2 FY27 compared with the preceding four quarters, while road construction grew approximately 27 per cent. “Across the 15 largest sectors tracked by BidAssist, tender value increased approximately 14 per cent over the same period,” said the company. BidAssist’s role extends beyond tender discovery. Among its customers are not only 10 Nifty 50 companies but also leading private sector banks that use the platform to identify tender winners who may need bank guarantees and project financing. In other use cases, Asian Paints uses project-award alerts to spot potential sales opportunities.