OHL merger earnings accretive, expands IHCL's presence in South India

Indian Hotels (IHCL) and its associate company, Oriental Hotels (OHL), have given the go-ahead for an all-stock merger. IHCL and its subsidiaries own a 37.1 per cent stake in OHL and the merger will help simplify the group structure. The merger will add OHL’s seven hotels with 825 keys to IHCL’s portfolio and strengthen its presence in South India. The scheme proposes a share exchange ratio of 25 IHCL shares for every 117 OHL shares (swap ratio of 1:4.68 IHCL:OHL). The merger is expected to be completed in the second half of FY28 and the appointed date is April 1, 2027. At the current price, the IHCL stock, which has gained about 11 per cent over the past three months, is trading at about 37 times its FY28 earnings estimates.