Oil India signs pact with Canada's PTRC on clean energy research

Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Canada's Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) have signed a collaboration framework to jointly explore carbon capture, geothermal energy and other clean energy technologies, the companies said.

The agreement aims to deepen energy cooperation between India and Canada as both countries pursue energy transition and sustainability goals.

The framework was signed on June 10 in Calgary between PTRC, a Saskatchewan-based not-for-profit energy research organisation, and OIL, a Maharatna public sector enterprise under India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Indian firm said in a statement.

The collaboration will focus on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), geothermal energy, subsurface energy technologies, and innovation-led research, including engagement with mc2+, India's startup platform backed by the petroleum ministry.