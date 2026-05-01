Ola Electric April registrations rise 20% despite EV market decline

After reaching peak volumes in March, India’s electric two-wheeler market saw registrations fall about 22 per cent in April. Most major manufacturers reported declines, while Ola Electric reported strong month-on-month growth in April 2026, with registrations rising to 12,166 units, up from 10,133 units in March, according to VAHAN data. This represents a 20 per cent MoM increase, building on the recovery momentum seen in March.

The company's performance stood out in a month when the broader electric two-wheeler industry declined by over 22 per cent MoM. Ola Electric was the only leading EV two-wheeler brand to grow month-on-month in April. The company said this reflects improving customer confidence, stabilising operations, and continued demand for its expanding EV portfolio.

"March marked a strong recovery for Ola Electric, and April has continued that momentum. Registrations grew 20 per cent month-on-month even as the market declined sharply, making Ola the only leading EV two-wheeler brand to grow in April,” said an Ola Electric spokesperson. “This reflects stronger execution, stabilising operations, and growing customer confidence. The commercialisation of our indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cells has boosted cost efficiencies, with the benefits passed on to customers. We remain focused on building this momentum and driving the next phase of EV penetration in India." The company said its electric motorcycle portfolio has seen encouraging traction, especially in large motorcycle markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. The Roadster X is steadily ramping up and emerging as a meaningful product in the electric motorcycle category.

Ola's 4680 Bharat Cell-powered products are also seeing increasing adoption. The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, powered by Ola's proprietary 4680 Bharat Cell, delivers up to 500 km IDC range, addressing one of the most important customer needs in the motorcycle category: longer range and reduced range anxiety. The company believes EV adoption in India is becoming increasingly relevant amid renewed global energy security concerns and oil price volatility. As India's largest personal mobility segment, two-wheelers offer a significant opportunity to accelerate electrification, reduce fuel dependence, and lower mobility costs for consumers. Ola Electric said it remains focused on expanding EV penetration through technology, scale, affordability, and its vertically integrated manufacturing platform spanning vehicles, batteries, and cells.

India’s electric two-wheeler market saw registrations fall about 22 per cent month over month in April to 148,000 units, according to VAHAN data, down from roughly 192,000 in March. TVS Motor Company reportedly retained the top spot despite a 24 per cent decline in sales, with 37,661 units sold, while its market share slipped to about 25 per cent. Bajaj Auto reported a sharper drop of around 29 per cent, with 32,883 registrations and a market share of roughly 22 per cent. Ather Energy held third place as registrations fell more than 25 per cent to 27,024 units. Hero MotoCorp ranked fourth, with volumes declining about 29 per cent to 15,230 units and market share easing to just over 10 per cent.

Ola Electric rebounded in March after several months of declining sales, with volumes more than doubling and carried that momentum into April, according to industry sources. Ola Electric was recently downgraded by ICRA, which cited weak sales, persistent losses and a longer path to profitability, even as the company works to improve unit economics and reduce costs. The agency said Ola retained its lead in the electric two-wheeler segment in fiscal 2025, but its position eroded through fiscal 2026 as volumes declined each quarter. ICRA attributed the downgrade to intensifying competition and reduced government subsidies, which have pressured demand and margins.

India’s electric two-wheeler market grew about 22 per cent in fiscal 2026, with gains concentrated among rivals such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, alongside rising share for Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp and River—largely at Ola Electric’s expense. In March, Ola Electric sold 10,118 vehicles, capturing a 5.4 per cent market share—down sharply from 22.1 per cent a year earlier. For fiscal 2026, the company sold about 164,000 units, less than half the 344,000 it recorded in fiscal 2025, according to registration data from the VAHAN portal Ola Electric narrowed its loss in the December quarter to ₹487 crore from ₹564 crore a year earlier, while revenue from operations fell 55 per cent to ₹470 crore.