Ola Electric diverts IPO funds from R&D to debt amid mounting pressures

The Bengaluru-based company has revised the deployment of its ₹5,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) proceeds, diverting ₹575 crore from its research and product development allocation toward debt repayment and growth initiatives, according to a stock exchange filing.

The board approved the proposed change in the use of IPO funds at a meeting on March 18, subject to shareholder approval. The company approved the reallocation of ₹575 crore from the ₹1,505 crore it had set aside for research and development (R&D) in its IPO. About ₹475 crore will be directed toward the repayment or prepayment of debt, while the remaining ₹100 crore will be used to fund organic growth initiatives, the filing said.