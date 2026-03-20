Ola Electric diverts IPO funds from R&D to debt amid mounting pressures

“The company undertook a similar exercise last year and is now allocating funds again,” a person familiar with the matter said. “The move comes at a time when it is already facing scrutiny over weak sales performance, which has made the scale of the allocation stand out.”
Following the revision, the allocation for research and development will be reduced to ₹930 crore from ₹1,505 crore. In contrast, funds earmarked for debt repayment will rise to ₹870 crore from ₹395 crore, while the allocation for organic growth initiatives will increase to ₹1,300.6 crore from ₹1,200.6 crore.
This marks another revision in the use of IPO proceeds by Ola Electric following a shareholder-approved reallocation in August 2025 that cut R&D spending while boosting allocations for debt repayment and organic growth.