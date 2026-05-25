Ola Electric eyes sharp Q1 rebound as registrations cross Q4 levels

Ola Electric is on track to nearly double quarterly volumes in the June quarter, with registrations in the first quarter of FY27 already surpassing the company's entire Q4 FY26 tally on the VAHAN vehicle registration portal, signalling a sharp recovery in demand after a weak March quarter.

According to VAHAN data, Ola Electric has recorded about 22,600 registrations so far in Q1 FY27, exceeding the 22,221 units registered in Q4 FY26 with around 40 days still remaining in the quarter.

The rebound follows what the company previously described as a low-volume quarter marked by an operational reset and service stabilisation efforts.

Ola Electric has guided for 40,000-45,000 orders and consolidated revenue of Rs 500 crore to Rs 550 crore in Q1 FY27, implying a near doubling from Q4 levels if current registration trends continue through June. Founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal said during the company's post-results call that registrations had risen from around 10,000 units in March to about 12,000 in April, with May trending toward 14,000-15,000 units. He added that order growth was running ahead of registrations, indicating sustained demand momentum. In its shareholder letter, the company said April registrations rose 20 per cent month-on-month to 12,166 units despite a more than 22 per cent decline in the broader electric two-wheeler industry.

Ola Electric said improving weekly registration trends pointed to a strengthening operating trajectory rather than a temporary spike. Management has positioned Q1 FY27 as the beginning of a more disciplined scale-up following what it characterised as a reset year in FY26. The company said its priorities for FY27 include recovering volumes, improving service consistency, sustaining margins and strengthening cash generation. Ola Electric has also said adjusted operating EBITDA breakeven is achievable at monthly sales volumes of 20,000-25,000 units, depending on pricing, product mix and commodity costs. The recovery in registrations suggests the June quarter could mark a meaningful turnaround for the company after several quarters of operational and market headwinds.

Aggarwal said the company was seeing healthy demand pull, with orders growing ahead of registrations. The registration recovery follows what Ola called a 'V-shaped sales recovery' after stabilising service operations. In its shareholder letter, the company said April registrations rose to 12,166 units, up 20 per cent month-on-month, even as the broader electric two-wheeler industry declined by more than 22 per cent. The company also said the improvement in weekly registrations showed a strengthening operating trend rather than a one-month effect. Ola's management has positioned Q1 FY27 as the start of a disciplined scale-up after FY26's reset year. The company said its Q1 outlook reflects improvements in service, sales execution and market recovery, while its FY27 priorities include recovering volumes, sustaining service consistency, holding margin leadership and improving auto cash generation.