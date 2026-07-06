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Ola Electric faces insolvency pleas from 2 suppliers over unpaid dues

The suppliers allege the EV maker's operating arm owes more than Rs 40 crore in unpaid dues and have asked the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings

Ola Electric, OLA
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(Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 9:34 PM IST
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Two key suppliers to Ola Electric Technologies Pvt., the operating arm of listed Ola Electric Mobility, have petitioned the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings over alleged unpaid dues of more than ₹40 crore, according to media reports.
 
Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Ltd., the electric-vehicle components arm of Sterling Tools Ltd., and Anevolve Mando eMobility Pvt., part of the Anand Group, allege that Ola Electric Technologies failed to pay for components supplied to the company.
 
Ola Electric Technologies allegedly owes ₹29.8 crore to Sterling E-Mobility Solutions and ₹10.8 crore to Anevolve Mando eMobility, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The dues had remained unpaid for more than 45 days, prompting both suppliers to file insolvency petitions under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which allows operational creditors to seek corporate insolvency proceedings.
 
Ola Electric is contesting both petitions and has filed caveats before the tribunal. The disputes are said to involve payment disagreements and the company's concerns over the quality of some components supplied by the vendors. The firm hasn’t shared any statement regarding the issue yet.
 
Earlier this year, vehicle registration service provider Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd. filed a similar insolvency plea over unpaid dues. The dispute was settled after Ola agreed to clear the outstanding payments.
 
Ola Electric Mobility posted a consolidated net loss of ~500 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, narrowing from ~870 crore a year earlier, a decline of 42.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). On a sequential basis, however, the company’s loss widened 2.7 per cent from ~487 crore in the December quarter.
 
Revenue from operations fell 56.6 per cent to ~265 crore, down from ~611 crore a year earlier. Compared with the December quarter, revenue declined 43.6 per cent from ~470 crore. Total income dropped 58.2 per cent to ~304 crore from ~728 crore in the year-ago period.
 
 
   

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Topics :Ola electric vehiclesInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeNCLT

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 8:34 PM IST

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