Ola Electric faces insolvency pleas from 2 suppliers over unpaid dues

Two key suppliers to Ola Electric Technologies Pvt., the operating arm of listed Ola Electric Mobility, have petitioned the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings over alleged unpaid dues of more than ₹40 crore, according to media reports.

Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Ltd., the electric-vehicle components arm of Sterling Tools Ltd., and Anevolve Mando eMobility Pvt., part of the Anand Group, allege that Ola Electric Technologies failed to pay for components supplied to the company.