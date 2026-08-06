Ola Electric opens sales, service network to dealer partners across India

Ola Electric on Thursday announced it is opening its sales and service network to dealer partners across India.

This marks a structural shift in the company's go-to-market approach, five years after it launched its first electric scooters, Ola Electric said in a statement.

Ola Electric built its early growth through company owned stores, using them to build EV awareness, establish the brand, and create India's largest EV two-wheeler customer base of over 10 lakh riders. As the EV industry has matured and consumer acceptance has grown, the company is now evolving this model, it added.

Over the coming months, the company stores will transition to focus on brand and product experience, while dealer partners will become the backbone of local sales, service and scale across the country, the company said.

The move follows a month of on ground engagement with dealers nationwide. Ola Electric said the response has been strong, with dealers expressing confidence that the company's product portfolio, combined with their local market execution, can meaningfully accelerate both Ola's sales and EV adoption in India more broadly. "This is a big shift in how we go to market, and one that reflects where the EV industry in India is headed. We built our own stores first because trust in EVs had to be earned store by store, city by city. That phase built the foundation." Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Now, he said,"As the category matures, our job is to bring EVs to every corner of the country, and dealer partners understand their local markets in ways no company owned network can replicate at that scale." Company stores will now be where customers experience the brand and the product at their best, while the dealer partners carry that experience into every town and neighbourhood in India, Aggarwal added. For dealer partners, Ola Electric said it is offering strong brand pull built over five years in the market, a large recurring service opportunity from India's largest EV two-wheeler installed base of over 10 lakh customers, a full product portfolio spanning scooters, motorcycles and energy products including 'Ola Shakti', with more energy products planned, and a dealer economics model designed for strong partner returns.