Ola Electric raises ₹780 crore through qualified institutional placement

Ola Electric Mobility raised about ₹780 crore through a qualified institutional placement, surpassing its earlier target of ₹500 crore, according to stock exchange filings.

The company allotted 217.6 million shares to institutional investors at ₹35.86 apiece. The offering attracted investors including Goldman Sachs, BNP Climate Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

The shares were issued at a 4.98 per cent discount to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's floor price of ₹37.74.

Ola Electric recently posted a consolidated net loss of ₹500 crore for the quarter ended March 31, narrowing from ₹870 crore a year earlier, a decline of 42.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).