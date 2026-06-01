Ola Electric reports 23% jump in May registrations on strong demand

Ola Electric's registrations rose to 15,139 units in May, from 12,323 units in April, a 23 per cent month-on-month increase, according to VAHAN data.

The company's performance stood out in a month when the broader electric two-wheeler industry volumes grew by 15 per cent month-on-month, Ola Electric said in a statement.

This is a third consecutive month of robust sales recovery, which comes on the back of a front-end retail rejig and better operational execution, as Ola's two-wheeler EV portfolio bounces back amid petrol price increases, marking a broader market shift to electric vehicles, it added.

"Ola Electric has delivered its third consecutive month of growth, with May registrations rising 23 per cent month-on-month and significantly outpacing industry growth," said an Ola Electric spokesperson.