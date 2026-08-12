Ola Electric secures revised ACC PLI timeline, eyes ₹7,240 cr in incentives

“The MHI revision is much more than a timeline extension. The approval secures a full five-year PLI window through CY2031 for Ola Electric's 20 GWh allocation and unlocks up to ₹7,240 crore in cumulative PLI incentives. Disbursements will be made quarterly, beginning next quarter, creating a recurring incentive stream as Ola Electric scales its cell business,” Ola Electric said.

Ola Electric chairman and managing director Bhavish Aggarwal said that the revised timeline “transforms the economics of our cell business by converting an earlier milestone overhang into a five-year, quarterly PLI opportunity.”

Aggarwal said the company had not factored in any incentives in its business projections after overshooting the original timelines. He added, “Ola is now well ahead of the government's revised schedule, and enables us to access the full potential of ₹7240 cr and receive disbursement as soon as next quarter.”

Cell manufacturing capacity

Ola Electric currently has 2.5 GWh of installed cell-manufacturing capacity, with a further 3.5 GWh under installation. It said, “The company will reach 6 GWh by the end of the current quarter, achieving the initial installed-capacity milestone well ahead of the revised December 2026 timeline.