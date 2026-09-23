Ola Electric seeks board nod for proposed rights issue of equity shares

Ola Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it was seeking board approval for a proposed rights issue of equity shares, with the company set to consider the fundraising proposal at its board meeting on September 28.

The electric two-wheeler maker did not disclose the size, pricing or proposed use of proceeds of the issue. In a filing with the BSE, it said the rights issue route was being considered to enable participation by all eligible shareholders, including retail, institutional and promoter-group shareholders, subject to applicable laws.

The proposed fundraising follows Ola Electric’s board approval earlier this month to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through one or more equity-based routes, including a rights issue. Separately, the company raised around Rs 780 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in June 2026, under an earlier fundraising approval granted by its board in October 2025.

The announcement comes at a time when Ola Electric’s position in India’s electric two-wheeler market has weakened significantly from its peak. Ola had a 35 per cent share of the electric two-wheeler market in 2024, when it sold 429,187 units and became the first manufacturer in the country to cross four lakh electric two-wheelers in a year. Its volumes fell 52 per cent to 204,542 units in 2025, with its market share declining to around 15 per cent. The company’s market share has fallen further in 2026. Ola sold 88,910 electric two-wheelers between January 1 and August 24, taking its market share to around 7 per cent, according to the data.