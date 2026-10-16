Omaxe, Lemon Tree ink pact to manage 10 upcoming hotels worth ₹4,000 cr

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has signed an initial pact with Lemon Tree Hotels' arm to manage 10 hospitality projects being developed by the company with an investment of ₹4,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has entered into an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, to operate 10 hotel projects across India, comprising 4,000 keys.

The 10 projects entail an estimated investment of about ₹4,000 crore and span Lucknow, Vrindavan, Amausi, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Amritsar, Kaushambi and Faridabad.

This is part of Omaxe's planned ₹6,200 crore investments to develop 19 hospitality projects across five states.