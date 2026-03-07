Home / Companies / News / Omaxe sells out 2 Faridabad projects; 120 commercial units fetch ₹160 crore

Omaxe sells out 2 Faridabad projects; 120 commercial units fetch ₹160 crore

These two projects, slated to be delivered in 2030, are part of its integrated mixed-use township 'World Street by Omaxe'

branded residence, housing, real estate
The company recently launched and sold 173 residential units for about Rs 800 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 2:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has sold 173 luxury homes in its new project at Faridabad, Haryana for around Rs 800 crore amid strong demand.

The Delhi-based listed real estate company also sold 120 commercial units in Faridabad for Rs 160 crore.

In a statement on Saturday, Omaxe informed that the company has sold all residential and commercial units at its two newly-launched projects 'Omaxe Residences' and 'The Grand Europe' in the city.

The company recently launched and sold 173 residential units for about Rs 800 crore. That apart, Omaxe launched and sold 120 SCO ( shop-cum-office) units for Rs 160 crore.

These two projects, slated to be delivered in 2030, are part of its integrated mixed-use township 'World Street by Omaxe'.

"Faridabad has a high concentration of successful individuals but has long lacked an ultra-luxury residential and commercial ecosystem that mirrors global standards," Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe, said.

He said the company intends to fill this demand-supply gap.

Omaxe has delivered 140.17 million square feet of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta aims to raise women workforce share to 35%, launches hiring drive

Numeros Motors ties up with Royal Sundaram for rider insurance cover

Premium

Technolegal approach of India on AI pragmatic: Wipro's Ivana Bartoletti

Flipkart lays off 250-300 employees after reviewing performance

Uber says regulatory hurdles make shuttle business a challenging space

Topics :OmaxeFaridabadReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story