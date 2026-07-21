One97 Communications to infuse ₹100 cr in wealth tech arm Paytm Money

Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, plans to infuse Rs 100 crore in its wealth tech arm Paytm Money, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Incorporated in 2017, Paytm Money is engaged in providing investment and wealth management services, including stock broking, mutual fund distribution, and other financial services.

"Additional investment by the company, by way of subscription, to the equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, namely Paytm Money Limited (PML) by way of a rights issue for an amount up to Rs 100 crore, subject to the necessary approvals, as applicable," Paytm said in a late-night filing on Monday.