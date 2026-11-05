ONGC net profit jumps 57% to ₹15,488.64 crore on higher oil, gas prices

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday reported a 57 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the September quarter, driven by higher oil and gas realisations despite largely flat production.

Net profit of Rs 15,488.64 crore in July-September - the second quarter of the current 2026-27 fiscal year - compared with Rs 9,847.97 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

The profit was, however, lower than Rs 17,033.81 crore in the preceding April-June quarter.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 43,875.15 crore in the second quarter from Rs 33,030.56 crore a year back.