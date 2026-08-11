ONGC, Shell Energy sign MoU to explore deepwater oil, gas and LNG in India

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India Pvt Ltd to explore collaboration opportunities across India’s energy sector.

“The two companies will also explore farm-in/farm-out opportunities in ONGC’s existing OALP blocks. The MoU sets out a non-binding framework for such collaboration,” ONGC said.

This collaboration comes as the government has stepped up efforts to expand domestic deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas exploration. The Samudra Manthan programme, officially known as the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, is a central sector scheme approved by the Union Cabinet on July 31. It aims to encourage exploration in India’s offshore areas, with the government seeking greater participation in deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks.

ONGC and Shell will also explore opportunities in LNG sourcing to support India’s transition towards a stronger gas-based economy.