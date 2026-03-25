OpenAI taps JioStar CEO Kiran Mani to lead Asia Pacific operations

OpenAI has appointed Kiran Mani as managing director of the company’s Asia-Pacific region. Mani, currently chief executive officer of JioStar’s digital division, will move to Singapore and report to Jason Kwon, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer, sources told Business Standard.

Mani, who has also served as managing director of Google’s Android and Google Play for the Asia-Pacific region, has previously held various roles at Microsoft and IBM, according to sources.

His appointment as managing director for OpenAI’s Asia-Pacific operations comes as the company expands its international presence beyond the United States. Over the last two years, OpenAI has opened regional offices in Tokyo, Singapore, Australia, Korea, and India.