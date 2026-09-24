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Optimo Capital appoints former RBI CGM as an independent director

Bengaluru-based non-banking finance company Optimo Capital on Thursday said it has roped in former RBI Chief General Manager Shrimohan Yadav as an independent director on its board.

Optimo Capital logo | Image: Company website
Optimo Capital said that it has appointed former RBI Chief General Manager Shrimohan Yadav as an independent director | Image: Company website
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 8:17 PM IST
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Bengaluru-based non-banking finance company Optimo Capital on Thursday said it has roped in former RBI Chief General Manager Shrimohan Yadav as an independent director on its board.

In this role, he will guide the company's board on governance, risk and regulatory matters and will serve on certain important board Committees, the company said.

Yadav served as Chief General Manager in the department of regulation, overseeing the licensing and ownership of private sector banks, small finance banks and payments banks, along with bank acquisitions, restructuring and governance.

He currently serves as an independent director across the boards of a leading small finance bank and NBFCs and also acts as a senior Advisor to prominent firms in the financial services, the company said.

As Optimo works toward its target of Rs 1,200 crore in assets under management, from Rs 441 crore at present, by the end of March 2027, Yadav's rich experience will be instrumental in ensuring that its institutional frameworks, risk discipline and board oversight keep pace with its growth, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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