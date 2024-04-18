Home / Companies / News / Orders for ABB globally fall, drag share price for India-listed entity

Orders for ABB globally fall, drag share price for India-listed entity

ABB India closed at Rs 6,367.20 per share on Thursday, down 4.21%

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ABB (global) reported a four per cent decline in new orders received for the quarter ended March 2024 and guided for a five per cent growth in revenue for the full year (CY2024).

India-listed entity ABB India’s shares in Thursday’s trade fell more than four per cent, reacting to the parent company’s performance. ABB India closed at Rs 6,367.20 per share on Thursday, down 4.21 per cent. ABB India is yet to declare its financial results for the quarter ended March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In his management commentary, Björn Rosengren, chief executive officer for ABB, said, “As expected, orders declined from last year’s record-high comparable; however, the drop was limited at five per cent (four per cent comparable).” ABB reported new orders worth $8,974 million for the quarter, of which Asia, the Middle East, and Africa were at $2,772 million, flat from a year ago.


The company in its financial statement added that the Asia, Middle East, and Africa region's orders declined by four per cent (zero per cent comparable) where the strong comparable development in countries like India, Japan, and Australia offset a sharp decline in China.

Rosengren added, in the second quarter of 2024, the company anticipates a mid-single-digit comparable revenue growth year-on-year and the operational EBITA margin to be slightly higher than in the first quarter of 2024. EBIT is earnings before interest and taxation.

For the full year ending December 2024, he said, the company expects a positive book-to-bill, comparable revenue growth to be about five per cent and the operational EBITA margin to be about 18 per cent. EBITA is earnings before interest, taxation, and amortisation.

Also Read

ABB India rallies 9% as order book rises 35% in Dec qtr, PAT jumps 13%

Strong outlook, sector re-rating to support ABB stock after Q2 results

Strong Q4 powers ABB India, but near-term positives seem priced-in

ABB forms strategic partnership with Titagarh for metro projects in India

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Blackstone reports 1% rise in 1st-quarter earnings on growth in fee income

Sales of first electric car 'SU7' 3-5 times higher than expected: Xiaomi

Apple's India push puts Tamil Nadu on top on electronic exporters

Here's what will happen to Nestle if found guilty in sugar controversy

Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 232 cr for coal, thermal plants

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ABB IndiaShare pricestock market tradingshare marketElectronics

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story