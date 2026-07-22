Orient Electric Q1 result: Profit up 79.7% at ₹31.49 cr, revenue up 23.5%

Orient Electric Ltd on Wednesday reported a 79.73 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹31.49 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by cost management and improved portfolio mix.

CKA Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) had posted a net profit of ₹17.52 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 23.5 per cent to ₹949.76 crore in the June quarter. It was at ₹769.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

"The company reported EBITDA margins of 7 per cent up by 102 bps YoY, while PAT increased by 79.7 per cent YoY, supported by disciplined cost management and improved portfolio mix amidst continued commodity price pressures," said OEL in its earning statement.