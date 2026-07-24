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Oriflame to sell India manufacturing operations to Akums subsidiary

The Swedish beauty brand will retain its commercial operations in India while entering a long-term manufacturing and supply partnership with Akums

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As part of the agreement, Oriflame and Akums will enter into a long-term strategic manufacturing and supply partnership.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 4:27 PM IST
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Oriflame, the Swedish beauty and wellbeing brand, on Friday announced that it has entered into an agreement for the transfer of its manufacturing operations in India to Pure and Cure Healthcare Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India's leading contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), for an undisclosed amount.
 
The proposed transaction includes Oriflame India's manufacturing facilities located in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
 
As part of the agreement, Oriflame and Akums will enter into a long-term strategic manufacturing and supply partnership.
 
Akums will continue to manufacture Oriflame products, ensuring continuity of supply and maintaining the high standards of quality expected by Oriflame Beauty Entrepreneurs and customers.
 
"India remains a strategically important market for Oriflame. The company has operated in the country for more than 30 years and will continue to grow its fast-growing social-selling business, serving consumers through its network of Beauty Entrepreneurs across the country," Oriflame said in its release.
 
The transaction forms part of Oriflame's ongoing efforts to optimise its global operations and sourcing footprint.
 
Anna Malmhake, chief executive officer and president of Oriflame, said, "India is an important market for Oriflame, and we remain fully committed to our long-term growth ambitions in the country. Through this strategic partnership with Akums, we are securing access to high-quality manufacturing capabilities while enabling greater operational flexibility and alignment with our sourcing strategy. We are pleased to be partnering with a trusted and reputable manufacturer that shares our commitment to quality and excellence."
 
Oriflame's commercial operations, Beauty Entrepreneur network, trademarks and customer-facing activities in India are not part of the transaction and will continue to be operated by Oriflame India Private Limited.
 
Employees currently working at the manufacturing sites will be offered continued employment with the new owner on the same terms and conditions.
 
Edyta Kurek, senior vice president and general manager, Oriflame India, also said in the release, "As a Swedish brand, we have always believed in building long-term, sustainable partnerships that uphold the highest standards of quality. Our partnership with Akums reflects that philosophy, bringing together Oriflame's global product expertise and uncompromising quality standards with Akums' manufacturing excellence to support our long-term growth in India."
 
She added that it is business as usual for its sellers and customers, as its commercial operations, products and services remain unchanged.
 
"We are pleased that the partnership is intended to ensure continuity for employees while preserving the expertise built within these facilities," she added.
   

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Topics :Pharmaceuticalhealthcarebeauty products

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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