Oriflame to sell India manufacturing operations to Akums subsidiary

Oriflame, the Swedish beauty and wellbeing brand, on Friday announced that it has entered into an agreement for the transfer of its manufacturing operations in India to Pure and Cure Healthcare Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India's leading contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), for an undisclosed amount.

The proposed transaction includes Oriflame India's manufacturing facilities located in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

As part of the agreement, Oriflame and Akums will enter into a long-term strategic manufacturing and supply partnership.

Akums will continue to manufacture Oriflame products, ensuring continuity of supply and maintaining the high standards of quality expected by Oriflame Beauty Entrepreneurs and customers.

"India remains a strategically important market for Oriflame. The company has operated in the country for more than 30 years and will continue to grow its fast-growing social-selling business, serving consumers through its network of Beauty Entrepreneurs across the country," Oriflame said in its release.

The transaction forms part of Oriflame's ongoing efforts to optimise its global operations and sourcing footprint.