High Court quashes petition against Mukesh Ambani, RIL; fines complainant

In a strong rebuke against the repetitive misuse of criminal proceedings, the Orissa High Court has dismissed a complaint filed against Reliance Industries Limited and its chairman Mukesh Ambani over a defective mobile handset purchased more than 23 years ago.

Censuring a lower court, which had issued summons, for lack of judicial scrutiny, the court has ruled that the case was a clear instance of harassment through the legal process. It has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the complainant, directing that the amount be deposited with the Juvenile Justice Fund of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority within four weeks.

In a detailed judgment, Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi set aside the complaint pending before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Panposh, Rourkela, terming it a ‘gross abuse of the process of law’. The case traces back to 2003, when a Rourkela resident subscribed to a telecom scheme of Reliance Infocomm - popularly marketed as ‘Kar Lo Duniya Mutthi Mein’ by paying Rs 501 and agreeing to monthly payments. He alleged that the handset supplied by a local dealer was defective and that telecom services were not properly provided. Over the years, the complainant initiated multiple criminal proceedings against Ambani and associated entities. The first two complaints filed in 2003 and 2004 were quashed by the high court, and the Supreme Court of India dismissed special leave petitions against those orders in 2007, effectively affirming that no criminal case was made out.

A third round of proceedings in 2016 resulted in cognisance only against a local dealer, with courts consistently refusing to summon Ambani due to lack of evidence linking him to the transaction. Subsequent attempts, including an application to add him as an accused, were also rejected by both the trial court and the high court. Despite this, the complainant filed a fresh complaint in 2025, leading to summons being issued again in January 2026, prompting Reliance Industries and Ambani to approach the high court. Quashing the proceedings, the high court underscored that the dispute involved a ‘trivial’ transaction value of Rs 501 but had led to an ‘almost unrelenting pursuit’ of criminal litigation spanning over two decades.

In a strongly worded remark, the court pointed out the ‘incongruity’ of summoning the head of a major corporate conglomerate over a low-value consumer dispute handled by a local dealer. Justice Panigrahi observed that if such an approach was accepted, there would be nothing to prevent a passenger from summoning the Railway Minister for a delayed train, or a postal customer from arraigning the Postmaster General for a lost letter, or a consumer from prosecuting the Union Minister for Food for a defective item supplied through a ration outlet. “Criminal law does not proceed on such lines. It rests on a direct and personal nexus between the accused and the alleged offence. In the absence of such a nexus, the stature or public profile of an individual cannot be used to draw him into criminal proceedings,” read the March 31 order uploaded on the court portal on Wednesday.

The high court held that successive complaints on identical facts, especially after earlier ones were quashed and upheld up to the apex court, amounted to harassment and fell squarely within the category of abuse of process laid down in landmark rulings such as State of Haryana vs Bhajan Lal. The court also found no legal basis to prosecute Ambani, reiterating the settled principle that criminal liability is personal and cannot be imposed vicariously on company officials unless specifically provided by statute. “The complaint contained no allegation of Ambani’s direct involvement in the 2003 transaction, and merely being chairman of a corporate group was insufficient to attract criminal liability,” the order read.

Besides, Reliance Industries Ltd was found to have no connection with the telecom entities involved in the original transaction, which were separate corporate bodies now undergoing insolvency proceedings. The high court also expressed concern over the conduct of the SDJM, Panposh, maintaining that summons had been issued without adequate scrutiny despite the long litigation history. Issuance of summons, it emphasised, is a serious judicial act requiring application of mind, particularly when the complaint itself indicates repeated litigation on the same issue. “A simple inquiry as to whether any earlier proceeding was instituted would have revealed the full history. No such inquiry appears to have been made… That level of scrutiny is also not evident in this case,” the order stated.