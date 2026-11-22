Tech-driven travel firm ORN Ventures plans to invest upwards of ₹10,000 crore globally over the next five years to expand its travel infrastructure, strengthen its distribution network and set up experience hubs across key markets.

In an interview with PTI, ORN Ventures Founder & CEO Vinay Gupta shared that the company is looking to deepen its presence in international markets as it scales its direct operator-to-consumer travel platform.

"We will be investing north of 10,000 crore globally," he said, confirming that the investment plan was over the next five years," he said and indicated that the deployment could be completed much earlier, "I think we if you ask me it'll be in less than 24 months," he noted.

Gupta said the investment would be funded through a combination of the company's cash flows and fundraising. On the utilisation of funds, Gupta said technology had already received substantial investment over the past decade and a half, and most of the planned capital will now be directed toward global physical infrastructure and transport operations. The company is looking at investments across 50-60 countries, building on its existing presence in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. Gupta said ORN was already present in most major global markets, with China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan among the exceptions. The proposed investment comes as ORN looks to expand its franchisee network to 100 cities across India, strengthening its reach in the domestic market while scaling its international operations.