Over 80% of social-sector problems can be solved with AI: Wadhwani CEO

“What it does is that it maps the entire length and breadth of the country into 500x500 metre tiles and attributes diseases to that area, along with demographic, social and economic parameters. Then we run a set of models, which determine the most vulnerable areas, which are then reconstituted into blocks, villages, districts, and cities,” Sivasubramanian said.
This mapping has helped Wadhwani AI identify the most vulnerable patches in India for several diseases, which in turn helps state and local administrations run more focused vaccination, prevention, and cure programs in these areas, he said.
The AI models for these diseases can then be reused for other social sector problems and provide predictable infrastructure modules for quickly identifying the easiest solutions, he said.