Over 80% of social-sector problems can be solved with AI: Wadhwani CEO

The Mumbai-headquartered not-for-profit organisation, which has delivered roughly 25 social sector projects for the central and state governments so far, aims to increase the number to 80 over the next four years. To do this, Wadhwani AI will hire roughly 1,600 people, up from the 450 it currently employs, Sivasubramanian said, adding that investment in these projects will also increase at least three times to ₹450 crore.