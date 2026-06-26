Overlooking India means missing the defining growth story: Rajan Mittal

With India projected to become a $10 trillion economy, a global corporate strategy that overlooks this market risks missing a defining growth story of the next decade, according to Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

Mittal noted that growth will increasingly be driven by co-creation and long-term partnerships. He was speaking at the UK-India Week 2026 during the session 'India's Growth Story: Building the Next Decade of UK-India Opportunity'.

As India moves from a $4 trillion to a projected $10 trillion economy, any global corporate strategy that overlooks this market risks missing the defining growth story of the next decade, according to Mittal.