P&G India sees rural consumption growth soften amid inflation pressures

While answering questions on the PGHH investor call, Srinivasan said that although the monsoon was good last year, delayed monsoon progress this year is affecting growth rates.

At group company Gillette India’s analyst day, Srinivasan, who serves as CFO of the company, said the Indian economy continues to grow more strongly than its global peers. However, she said it is important to acknowledge the slowdown witnessed over the past three years.

“However, we must keep an eye on the evolving global trade policies and, more recently, the commodity prices that we see with inflation and the cost of goods produced arising from the West Asia conflict. While we see growth prospects in the long term, we also know that growth may fluctuate in the medium term,” she said during Gillette India’s conference call.