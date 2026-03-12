GenAI courses see fastest traction in India: Coursera CTO Furniturewala

The pace of adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI courses in India is the fastest globally, with one enrollment every 20 seconds in these learning modules, Coursera’s Chief Technology Officer, Mustafa Furniturewala, said.

Overall, there are roughly 4 million enrolments from India in AI and Gen-AI courses on Coursera, he said, adding that this pace of upskilling and reskilling was necessary to unlock a $1.7 trillion economic opportunity.

“We are seeing a population that is young and hungry to learn. Giving them the right tools and guidance is going to unlock that economic opportunity,” he told Business Standard in an exclusive interview.

India, which is the company's second-largest market overall, has also grown in research and innovation across all kinds of learning content, with more than 3,500 of the total 12,000 Coursera learning modules developed here, he said.

The pace of learning in India has also picked up as generative AI has helped Coursera localise and contextualise a lot of learning content for domestic learning by using accurate machine translation and voice-dubbing, which keeps the instructors’ personalisation intact, even as the content is translated into the language of choice of the learner, Furniturewala said.