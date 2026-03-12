GenAI courses see fastest traction in India: Coursera CTO Furniturewala

India, which is the company's second-largest market overall, has also grown in research and innovation across all kinds of learning content, with more than 3,500 of the total 12,000 Coursera learning modules developed here, he said.
The pace of learning in India has also picked up as generative AI has helped Coursera localise and contextualise a lot of learning content for domestic learning by using accurate machine translation and voice-dubbing, which keeps the instructors’ personalisation intact, even as the content is translated into the language of choice of the learner, Furniturewala said.
Partnerships with state governments such as Keralam and Odisha, as well as, with universities and companies such as Reliance, have helped the company better contextualise its learning modules for Indian users, he said.