Panasonic Energy may be forced to shut sole India battery plant: CMD Fujita

Fujita said that if corrective action is not taken and the system is not reformed, compliance costs will exceed profits. "It will even eat up sales. This raises serious doubts about the sustainability of the dry-battery industry. Panasonic's India plant may also face difficulties in continuing operations," he said.
PECIN is based in Vadodara, Gujarat, and operates a zinc-carbon dry-cell manufacturing facility at Pithampur in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The company had 679 employees at the end of March 2025, according to its latest annual report. The factory, with an annual production capacity of 540 million units, has 283 employees. Apart from PECIN, the parent company, Panasonic Energy Co, also operates a factory in Chennai manufacturing carbon rods for manganese dry batteries through Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd.