Panasonic Energy may be forced to shut sole India battery plant: CMD Fujita

Under the new norms, producers must collect end-of-life batteries corresponding to those they place on the market, with a defined time lag. For 2025-26, the collection target is set at 50 per cent of the batteries a company sold in 2022-23. This rises to 60 per cent in 2026-27, with a gradual increase in subsequent years. Failure to meet these targets will attract heavy fines. This could deal a blow to India's dry-cell battery market, valued at Rs 3,900-4,000 crore. Alkaline batteries account for around 15 per cent of this market. PECIN alone has a 19 per cent share of the Indian dry-cell battery market.