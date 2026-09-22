Parag Milk Foods to invest ₹100 cr to expand paneer production capacity

Parag Milk Foods on Tuesday said the company plans to invest around ₹100 crore to expand its paneer (cottage cheese) manufacturing capacity by adding a 60 MT per day capacity expansion at its Manchar facility in Maharashtra and the Palamaner unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, the company manufactures 20 MT per day of paneer at its facilities, Parag Milk Foods said in a statement.

The expanded facilities will produce both regular and high-protein paneer and are expected to be commissioned by June 2027.

"We are pleased to announce our plan to add 60 MT/day of capacity, taking our overall paneer capacity from 20 MT/day to 80 MT/day with an investment of approximately ₹100 crore.