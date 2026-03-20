Paranjape Schemes to invest ₹700 crore to develop 1,400 homes in Pune

Realty firm Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd will invest Rs 700 crore to develop four projects in Pune as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has launched a series of new residential projects across Pune West as part of its upcoming festive season offerings.

"Collectively, the upcoming launches represent a development potential of over 1.75 million sq ft across nearly 1400 residential units, with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,175 crore...," Paranjape Schemes said.

The company will invest around Rs 700 crore to build these 1400 units, said Amit Paranjape, Director-Business Development, Paranjape Schemes Construction Pvt Ltd.