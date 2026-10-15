Paras Health to use ₹375 cr from IPO to pare debt, plans 800-bed expansion

Gurugram-based Paras Healthcare plans to use ₹375 crore from the fresh issue component of its ₹1,450-crore initial public offering (IPO) to partially repay existing debt and create headroom for future expansion, managing director Dharminder Nagar told Business Standard.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹950 crore by existing shareholders. The remaining ₹125 crore from the fresh issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

Group Chief Financial Officer Dilip Bidani said debt repayment would strengthen the company's balance sheet, while fresh borrowings and internal accruals would fund future capital expenditure.

As part of the OFS, promoter Dharminder Nagar and investor Commelina Limited will pare their holdings, with the promoter group's stake expected to decline from 72.8 per cent to 64 per cent.

The hospital chain, which currently operates 2,211 beds across eight hospitals in North and East India, plans to add 800 beds through two greenfield projects — a 300-bed hospital in Gurugram and a 500-bed facility in Ludhiana. The IPO follows a turnaround in the company's financial performance in FY26, when earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹335 crore from ₹156 crore in FY25. It reported a net profit of ₹44 crore, aided by higher occupancy and patient volumes. “The investment cycle, with heavy capital expenditure in new and emerging hospitals, is behind us,” Nagar said, adding that the improvement in profitability and margins was expected to be sustainable.