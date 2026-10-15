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Paras Health to use ₹375 cr from IPO to pare debt, plans 800-bed expansion

The ₹1,450-crore IPO comprises a ₹500-crore fresh issue and a ₹950-crore offer for sale, while the hospital chain plans to add 800 beds through projects in Gurugram and Ludhiana

Dr. Dharminder Kumar Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Healthcare Limited during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Thursday 15th Oct 2026 – KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.
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Dr. Dharminder Kumar Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Healthcare Limited during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Thursday (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Anjali SinghSanket Koul Mumbai/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 7:38 PM IST
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Gurugram-based Paras Healthcare plans to use ₹375 crore from the fresh issue component of its ₹1,450-crore initial public offering (IPO) to partially repay existing debt and create headroom for future expansion, managing director Dharminder Nagar told Business Standard.
 
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹950 crore by existing shareholders. The remaining ₹125 crore from the fresh issue will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
Group Chief Financial Officer Dilip Bidani said debt repayment would strengthen the company's balance sheet, while fresh borrowings and internal accruals would fund future capital expenditure.
 
As part of the OFS, promoter Dharminder Nagar and investor Commelina Limited will pare their holdings, with the promoter group's stake expected to decline from 72.8 per cent to 64 per cent.
 
The hospital chain, which currently operates 2,211 beds across eight hospitals in North and East India, plans to add 800 beds through two greenfield projects — a 300-bed hospital in Gurugram and a 500-bed facility in Ludhiana.
 
The IPO follows a turnaround in the company's financial performance in FY26, when earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹335 crore from ₹156 crore in FY25. It reported a net profit of ₹44 crore, aided by higher occupancy and patient volumes.
 
“The investment cycle, with heavy capital expenditure in new and emerging hospitals, is behind us,” Nagar said, adding that the improvement in profitability and margins was expected to be sustainable.
 
Bed utilisation stood at 70 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, while revenue per occupied bed rose to around ₹49,300 from ₹47,000 in FY25.
 
   

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Topics :Paras HealthcareIPOshospitals

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

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