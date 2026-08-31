Parth Jindal takes the wheel as JSW's auto ambitions gather pace

Parth Jindal, the 36-year-old son of JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal and managing director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, was on Monday appointed chairman of JSW MG Motor India, putting him more firmly at the centre of the group’s expanding automobile ambitions.

Jindal has been on the board of the joint venture between JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor since its formation and has been closely involved in its product strategy, manufacturing expansion and localisation programme.

His elevation comes as JSW’s automobile ambitions stretch well beyond MG.

The group is simultaneously building an independent passenger-vehicle business under JSW Motors, preparing vehicles using technology from China’s Chery Automobile, and negotiating a potential partnership with Volkswagen Group over its India operations.

Jindal himself has indicated the scale of the ambition. “I think our foray into auto is going to be our next JSW Steel for the group,” he said in an interview last year. It could also be his biggest test yet. Jindal has spoken about wanting to establish an operating record independent of his family name. Early in his career, he has recalled, he felt his place in meetings came from being the promoter’s son rather than from credentials of his own. Taking on the then loss-making cement business, and later building JSW Paints, gave him an opportunity to establish that record.

“My thought was: can I create my own mark? My own name, even in my own head?” he said in the same interview. Automobiles now offer that ambition on a much larger and more complex canvas. When JSW and SAIC struck their agreement in 2023, it was Jindal who signed the transaction with SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu at MG’s UK headquarters. The partnership gave JSW a 35 per cent stake in MG’s Indian operations and envisaged greater localisation, capacity expansion and a larger portfolio of new-energy vehicles. MG has since given JSW an operating automobile platform rather than requiring the group to build the business entirely from scratch. The Windsor EV has emerged as an important electric model for the company, while JSW MG introduced battery-as-a-service in an attempt to lower the upfront acquisition cost of an EV.

The next phase requires substantially greater investment. JSW MG and its suppliers are investing around ₹6,000 crore, including about ₹3,500 crore by the company and ₹2,500 crore by vendors. Its Halol facility is being expanded from around 110,000 vehicles annually to 220,000 units by January 2028. The company is also increasing localisation, with the Windsor and newly unveiled Hector Tomahawk targeted to reach around 70 per cent localisation by the end of calendar 2027. MG, however, is only one leg of JSW’s automobile plans. The group has set up JSW Motors as a separate business to eventually sell vehicles under its own consumer-facing brand. It is working with Chery Automobile for technology and plans to offer multiple new-energy powertrains rather than make an EV-only bet.

Speaking at Davos in January, Jindal described automobiles as JSW’s biggest consumer-facing foray and said the group planned to launch its first JSW-branded passenger vehicle around Diwali 2026. JSW has also been developing a greenfield new-energy vehicle manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. JSW Motors secured a roughly ₹8,000 crore funding line from State Bank of India this year, partly to finance its manufacturing plans. Separately, JSW is in discussions with Volkswagen Group over a potential partnership involving its India operations. No agreement has yet been announced. A Volkswagen partnership would add another global automaker to JSW’s expanding network of relationships in the sector. The group already works with SAIC through MG and with Chery for its independent vehicle business.

Managing these different partnerships while building its own automotive capabilities will be a key challenge as JSW scales up in the sector. There is a pattern to the way Jindal has approached other businesses: build operating capabilities and use partnerships or acquisitions to accelerate scale. Jindal graduated from Brown University in economics and political science and completed his MBA from Harvard Business School in 2016. He took charge of JSW Cement, which today has a capacity of 24.1 million tonnes per annum, and later built JSW Paints, launched in 2019. His biggest transaction so far came in paints. When AkzoNobel put its Indian business on the block, JSW Paints was initially behind competing bidders. Jindal subsequently travelled to Amsterdam to engage directly with AkzoNobel’s global management as he sought to turn around JSW’s position in the auction.

The experience of losing Holcim’s Indian cement assets to the Adani Group earlier had left a lesson. “From Holcim days... I have learnt it’s important to strike a rapport with the international management,” Jindal had said in a media interview while recounting the AkzoNobel transaction. JSW eventually won the contest for AkzoNobel India, completing the acquisition in December 2025. The transaction gave it control of the Dulux business in India and substantially increased JSW Paints’ scale. Jindal is now chairman of JSW Dulux, in addition to being managing director of JSW Paints. The AkzoNobel deal also showed Jindal’s willingness to intervene personally when a transaction was at risk of slipping away.