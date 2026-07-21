Paytm builds ₹13,529 crore cash pile, eyes organic growth and acquisitions

With over ₹13,500 crore on its books and free cash flow now building, Paytm is looking to deploy that cash — largely within its existing business, but with the door open to acquisitions at the “right valuation”.

The Noida-based company’s cash balance grew by ₹657 crore on a year-on-year basis touching ₹13,529 crore at the end of the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27).

President and Group chief financial officer (CFO) Madhur Deora said the search was largely for organic opportunities that deliver good returns within the existing business, though the company would consider an acquisition if the valuation was right.

“We have called out in the past that MTF (margin trading facility) has been a portion of our funds, a very small percentage of it, which is giving us a very good return on investment (ROI). We are continuously looking for more opportunities within the business, mostly organic, maybe a few inorganic if there’s a right opportunity at the right valuation,” Deora told analysts. Meanwhile, founder, CMD and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said having a strong balance sheet is crucial. He said fintech companies in the ecosystem were finding discomfort on both sides of the funding market, going public brings one set of pressures while staying private another.

“I think people should get further stressed, (so that) further discounting (would happen), and that time the cash and the activity will be better,” referring to the utilisation of cash reserves. India’s fintech market is also seeing intense competition among top companies chasing business from customers of all sizes, including small and medium enterprises, at a time when margins remain thin. Sharma said that the company was looking at artificial intelligence (AI)-led monetisation in the ongoing financial year, adding that some early use cases had started generating some revenue. He categorised this as a “non-payments” and “non-financial services” side of revenue for the firm. These use cases would end up serving the merchant-side of Paytm’s business, he said.