Paytm CEO, CFO get Sebi notice over 2023 disclosure curbing small loans

Digital payments firm Paytm said late on Wednesday its top management got a notice from ​India's markets regulator over the timing of ​its 2023 announcement curbing small personal loans following a ‌central bank clampdown.

Paytm's key management personnel, which include CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and CFO Madhur Deora, received the so-called show cause notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday. They have 14 days to respond to the notice.

Here are some details:

The company, in a statement on December 6, 2023, said it would issue fewer sub-₹50,000 (about $525) personal loans, after the ‌Reserve Bank of India tightened rules on consumer lending.