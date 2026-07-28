Paytm Payments Bank to be wound down after Delhi High Court order

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has named former State Bank of India (SBI) Chief General Manager Girikumar M Nair as the liquidator for Paytm Payments Bank amid its wind-down process, three months after the regulator cancelled the bank's licence.

The RBI said the Delhi High Court has ordered the winding up of Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) following the central bank's petition and cleared the appointment of Nair as the official liquidator.

“By an Order dated July 08, 2026, read with the Order dated July 22, 2026, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi has ordered that PPBL be wound up under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, read with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013,” the RBI said on Tuesday.

“In terms of the said Order, the Official Liquidator shall, with effect from July 8, 2026, exercise all the powers of the Board of PPBL,” it added.

In April, the RBI cancelled PPBL’s licence, stating that the "general character of the management" of the bank was prejudicial to depositors' interests as well as to the public interest. It also pointed out that the affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of the bank and its depositors.