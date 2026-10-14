Paytm's First Games gets ₹5,008 cr relief in GST demand reduction

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand on First Games Technology, a subsidiary of One 97 Communications , the parent of Paytm, has been reduced to ₹703.66 crore from the earlier proposed liability of ₹5,712 crore for the period from April 2018 to March 2023, according to the company's stock-exchange disclosure.

The revised order was issued by the Additional Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and was received by First Games on October 12, 2026, the company said. The demand also carries a penalty equivalent to the tax liability, along with applicable interest.

One 97 Communications said the order would have no incremental financial impact on the company. First Games is treated as a joint venture for group consolidation purposes, meaning its revenue is not consolidated in the parent's financial statements. Its share of profit or loss under the equity method was nil in the consolidated profit and loss account for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.